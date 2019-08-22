84 counts of animal abuse charges for Snyder County man

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A Snyder County man is facing 84 counts of animal abuse charges. According to media reports, troopers were called to 54-year-old John Stahl’s Washington Township home to conduct a welfare check on his animals.

Troopers say they found a lack of food and water for the animals during a July heat wave and temperatures in Stahl’s barn were estimated at 106 degrees. Two cows died and a dog had to have its leg amputated. An animal rescue group then took some of the animals which included cows, pigs, and dogs.