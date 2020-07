DANVILLE – An investigation is underway after the death of an 83-year-old Danville man has been considered a homicide. Milton state police say John Ditzler was the victim of a criminal homicide incident Tuesday night during the late evening hours. Troopers say the incident occurred at a home at 1621 Bloom Road in Cooper Township, Montour County.

Troopers say the Montour County DA and coroner have been notified of the ongoing investigation. There is no threat to the public.