80 new Valley cases; Mountain View Coal Township has 112 active cases

HARRISBURG – 80 new Valley COVID-19 cases have been confirmed from the last two days, while Mountain View Nursing and Rehabilitation in Coal Township now has 112 active cases.

In its daily update Monday which also includes Sunday numbers, the state Department of Health confirmed 63 new Northumberland County cases, now at 1,024 and a 55th death has also been confirmed.

At Mountain View, there are 112 active cases – 85 among residents and 27 among staff. There are four residents with new onset of respiratory symptoms within a 72-hour period, along with five staff. There are now 177 cumulative cases at the facility – 127 among residents and 50 among staff. 16 members of the Pennsylvania National Guard have been sent to the facility. Among eight total Northumberland County nursing homes, there are now 339 total resident cases, 81 total staff cases and 46 deaths.

Snyder County has 10 new cases at 315 overall and four deaths. There are now 57 total resident cases and eight total staff cases at a county long-term care facility and two deaths.

Montour has four new cases at 174 overall and five deaths. At one county long-term care facility there are now two total resident and staff cases.

There are three new Union County cases at 475 overall and six deaths. Among six county long-term care facilities, there are now 16 resident cases and eight staff cases total.

There are no changes to Valley university and hospital case counts and patient counts.

The statewide two-day total of additional cases is over 1,500, which brings the cumulative total to over 156,000 and an 82% recovery rate. Seven new deaths have also been confirmed, with the state death toll now over 8,1000.