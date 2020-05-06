8 Valley liquor stores to begin limited in-store access Friday 

HARRISBURG – Some liquor stores in the heart of the Valley will begin public in-store access when most of the area moves to the yellow stage Friday. In a release, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board says 77 statewide stores, including eight in the Valley, will resume limited in-store public access beginning Friday. Those stores locations include Danville, Mount Carmel, Coal Township, Sunbury, Milton, Shamokin Dam, Mifflinburg, and Lewisburg. See a full list here.

Stores will limit the number of customers to 25 in a store at a time, and further restricting numbers in smaller stores. The first hour each store is open will be reserved for high risk customers. Customers and employees will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing, guided by signage in the stores. Customers will also be directed to follow one-way patterns and encouraged to only touch products they intend to buy. Store employees will also be frequently cleaning and store hours will be modified to ensure appropriate time for cleaning and restocking.