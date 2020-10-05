7th Union County COVID death, Allenwood Pen has outbreak

HARRISBURG – A seventh Union County death has been reported by the state and over 40 more people in The Valley have contracted coronavirus… Additionally, now there is an outbreak at the Allenwood Federal prisons.

In its daily update Monday, the state Department of Health confirmed 10 new Union County coronavirus cases; now the county is at 568 since the start of the pandemic. There is also the seventh death in the county. At the Allenwood prisons, there are 51 total inmate cases and seven staff cases.

Back in the rest of the Valley, there are 18 new cases in Montour County, they’ve reached 216 positive tests overall and five deaths (most of those are long-term care facilities). Northumberland County has 12 new cases, including four at nursing homes, at 1,144 overall and 69 deaths. Snyder County has one new case at 396 overall and eight deaths.

Good news, there are no new cases confirmed for the second straight week at Bloomsburg University. They had a major outbreak earlier in the fall and switched to remote/online classes. Bucknell University now has 19 total cases since starting the fall semester – 14 among students, and five among faculty/staff, including one active case. There are five total cases at Susquehanna since it arrived for the fall.

Statewide, 672 new cases have been confirmed, bringing the statewide total to over 164,000, of whom 82% have recovered. 11 new deaths have been confirmed statewide as well, and the state death toll is over 8,200.

In 19-24 year-olds in North Central Pennsylvania, there are approximately 7 percent of cases in April to 64 percent of cases in September. There are 1,940,952 patients who have tested negative to date.

Approximately 11,003 of our total cases are among health care workers.

In Valley long-term care facilities:

Among 9 Northumberland County facilities – 347 total resident cases, 117 total staff cases and 58 deaths; Mountain View Coal Township has 92 active cases -54 among residents, 38 among staff, with 234 total cases

In a Snyder County facility – 76 total resident cases, 15 total staff cases and six deaths

In a Montour County facility – 39 total resident cases, nine total staff cases; there’s also 110 active Grandview cases – 36 employees, 74 residents; there are 111 total cases – 37 employees, 74 residents.

Among six Union County facilities – 17 total resident cases, nine total staff cases

At Valley hospitals:

Geisinger Danville – an increase by two patients; 28 patients, two on ventilators

Geisinger Shamokin – a decrease; now 10 patients

Evangelical Community Hospital – six patients, one on a ventilator

