7th Snyder County COVID-19 death, 36 new Valley cases

HARRISBURG – A seventh COVID-19 death has occurred in Snyder County and there are 36 new cases in the Valley. In its daily update Thursday, the state Department of Health said Snyder County’s seventh death is a county resident. No further information on that person is released.

The state has confirmed five new Snyder County coronavirus cases, including three new cases at long-term care facilities. That brings to 347 the number of Snyder County residents who contracted the disease since the start of the pandemic.

16 new Northumberland County cases, including six new at long-term care facilities. Now 1,083 people had the disease and there have 63 deaths. Montour has 10 new cases at 195 overall and five deaths.

Union County has five new cases at 477 overall and six deaths. There are 10 active staff cases at the Lewisburg Federal Penitentiary. At Allenwood there are four active inmate cases and an active staff case.

In Valley long-term care facilities:

In a Snyder County facility – there are 60 resident cases, 12 staff cases and three deaths in a county long-term care facility.

Among eight Northumberland County facilities – 355 total resident cases, 89 total staff cases and 52 deaths; Mountain View Coal Township remains with 133 total resident cases with 74 active, and 51 total staff cases, with 26 active.

In another Montour County facility -16 total resident cases, three total staff cases; Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation has 70 active cases – 26 among employees and 44 among residents

Among six Union County facilities – 17 total resident cases, nine total staff cases

In Valley hospitals:

Geisinger Danville – Two more patients…26 patients, 2 on ventilators

Geisinger Shamokin – Three more…14 patients

Evangelical Community Hospital – six patients, one on a ventilator

Statewide, 1,156 new cases have been confirmed, with the statewide total over 160,000, including an 82% recovery rate. 18 new deaths have also been confirmed, with the state death toll over 8,100.

In 19-24 year-olds in North Central Pennsylvania, there are approximately 7 percent of cases in April to 64 percent of cases in September.

Allegheny is reporting an increase of 100 cases. There are 1,889,639 patients who have tested negative to date.

Approximately 10,816 of total cases are among health care workers.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.