7th continuance granted for Mount Carmel doctor

WILLIAMSPORT – A Mount Carmel doctor accused of criminal prescribing practices resulting in the death of five patients is granted yet delay in court. The Daily Item reports a federal judge granted Raymond Kraynak a seventh continuance Wednesday.

Kraynak faces numerous charges, after being accused of prescribing more than 6 million opioids between May 2012 through July 2017. He is free on $500,000 unsecured bail and his medical license is suspended indefinitely.

The Daily Item says Kraynak’s court-appointed attorney, Thomas Thornton, requested the delay August 5, the day pre-trial motions were due. The new deadline for pre-trial motions is October 7.