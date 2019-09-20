7th Brews on Lake Augusta Wine and Brew Festival this weekend

SUNBURY – A gorgeous fall day along the Susquehanna River at Sunbury tasting wines, beer and other beverages is set for Saturday.

The seventh annual Brews on Lake Augusta Wine and Brew Festival is Saturday from 1-5 p.m. along the river side of the flood wall in Sunbury. The major fundraiser for Sunbury Revitalization Inc. will include over 30 wineries and breweries, along with food, craft vendors, and live music.

Subcommittee chair Renee Albertson says a new wine to try this year is from Valley Meaderies, “It’s like a honey wine, so if you like wine or you like something a little bit sweeter, that might be something you want to try.”

Tickets are available at eventbrite.com for $35, but will also be available at the door for $40.

Anyone who attends as a designated driver can get $10 tickets at the door as well. SRI board member Chris Reis says there will also be a free shuttle available that will start in Northumberland, “The best place still to pick up is at King and Front (Streets) in Norry. It’s also going to start out in Lewisburg at Weis Markets. Then because of the construction, it’s going to loop around into Selinsgrove…Marzoni’s has been nice enough for us to have a shuttle stop there.”

Then for the ride home, Reis says the shuttle will stop in downtown Sunbury, then loop to Northumberland, Lewisburg, and Selinsgrove. Hear more information about the festival on the WKOK Podcast page or visit WKOK on Apple Podcasts or Google Play and subscribe.