7th annual Bucknell Sustainability Symposium is coming up

LEWISBURG – Learning more about the problems of climate change and what can happen if we don’t take action is at the heart of the Bucknell University’s Center for Sustainability 7th annual Sustainability Symposium.

The symposium is called, “People’s World: Making Your Future Energy, Climate and Human Rights.” The symposium is this Friday and Saturday (April 26 and 27). There will be two keynote speakers, including Dr. Jim Hansen, “Dr. Hansen is probably best known for testifying in front of Congress in the mid 1980s. He was brought in to talk about global warming at that time, and is really the scientist who coined the phrase, ‘climate change’ that we now use synonymously.”

Samantha Myers is the Center for Sustainability Operations Manager. She says the other keynote speaker is Dr. Hansen’s granddaughter, Sophie Kevlihan, “She’s one of the lead plaintiffs in the ‘Our Children’s Trust’ case, where there’s 21 young people suing the government, concerning their constitutional right to live in a world that the government didn’t protect from these catastrophic climate change affects.”

The keynote addresses will take place at the Weis Center for Performing Arts from 8-9:30 p.m. Friday. Before that, there will be a poster session form 5-7 p.m. at the Elaine Langone Center. On Saturday, there will be breakfast at 8 a.m. in the Breakfast Terrace Room at the Langone Center. Then at 9 a.m. there will be a Plenary Dialouge Session Forum, followed by Oral Presentations from 10-11 a.m.