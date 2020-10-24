76 new Valley COVID-19 cases, state over 2,000 new cases

Associated PressHARRISBURG – 76 new Valley COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, along with four new deaths, and new statewide cases are over 2,000 again. In its daily update Saturday, the state Department of Health confirmed 64 new cases in Northumberland County at 1,484 since the start of the pandemic and three new deaths at 110.

Union County has six new cases at 678 overall and one new death at 11. The Lewisburg Federal Pen has four active inmate cases and one active staff case, and Allenwood has 18 active inmate cases and 11 active staff cases.

Snyder County has five new cases at 470 overall and 17 deaths, and Montour has one new case at 292 overall and nine deaths.

Statewide, 2,043 new cases have been confirmed, with the statewide total over 192,000, of which 78% have recovered. 29 new deaths have also been confirmed and the state death toll is over 8,600.

In Valley long-term care facilities:

Among 8 Northumberland County facilities – 396 total resident cases, 129 total staff cases and 97 deaths (no changes Saturday); Mountain View Coal Township has 5 active cases -1 among residents, 4 among staff, with 266 total cases (updated Friday)

In a Snyder County facility – 82 total resident cases, 16 total staff cases and 12 deaths (no changes Saturday)

In a Montour County facility – 79 total resident cases, 20 total staff cases (an increase of one Saturday), and five deaths; there’s also 72 active Grandview cases (updated Friday) – 12 employees, 60 residents (161 total)

Among seven Union County facilities – 28 total resident cases, nine total staff cases, and two deaths (no changes Saturday)

No changes at Valley hospitals:

Geisinger Danville –20 patients, nine on ventilators

Geisinger Shamokin –four coronavirus patients

Evangelical Community Hospital – five coronavirus patients

In 19-24 year-olds in North Central Pennsylvania, there are approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 31 percent of cases so far in October.

Approximately 11,971 of total cases are among health care workers.