67 active COVID-19 resident cases at Grandview Nursing and Rehab in Danville

DANVILLE – Grandview Nursing and Rehab in Danville now has 67 resident cases and 33 employee cases of COVID-19. The Nursing Home Administrator said, “We have been working diligently to follow the infection controls processes outlined by the federal and state governments. In spite of our best efforts, the facility has incurred several cases of the disease, both symptomatic and asymptomatic.

Grandview says they have 7 additional cases of residents with new onset of respiratory symptoms in the last 72 hours and 2 employee cases with new symptoms.