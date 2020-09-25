62 new Valley COVID-19 cases in Valley; 36 in one county

HARRISBURG – There are 62 new local COVID-19 cases around here; half of those are in Northumberland County, and most of those in long-term care facilities. In the daily update Friday, the state Department of Health confirmed 36 new Northumberland County cases, meaning a total of 963 people have contracted coronavirus since the pandemic began. There have been 51 deaths in the county.

Among seven county long-term care facilities in Northumberland county, there have been 291 residents of the facilities who got the disease, along with 78 staffers and there have been 46 deaths in these facilities.

Snyder County has 13 new cases, putting them at 298 cases overall with four deaths. One county long-term care facility has 51 total resident cases, seven staff cases and two deaths. Union County has 10 new COVID-19 cases bringing them to 464 cases overall with six deaths. Six county long-term care facilities have 17 cumulative cases, and seven staff cases. Montour County has three new cases at 168 overall and five deaths.

At local hospitals, Geisinger Danville still has 13 patients and one on a ventilator, Geisinger Shamokin is down to six patients and Evangelical Community Hospital remains with eight patients.

At Valley universities, Bloomsburg now has 350 cumulative student cases after four new cases were reported – there are two previously announced employee cases. Bucknell remains with 18 total cases, including two active cases. Susquehanna University reports, they have one student with coronavirus.

Statewide, 806 new cases have been confirmed with the statewide total now over 154,000, and an 82% recovery rate. Two new deaths have also been confirmed and the state death toll is over 8,000. There are 1,816,397 patients who have tested negative to date. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.