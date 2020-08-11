61 new Valley COVID-19 cases, Northumberland County over 500 since pandemic

HARRISBURG – 61 new Valley COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, with Northumberland County over 500 cases since the pandemic – this as outbreaks continue at a Milton nursing home and at the Lewisburg Federal Penitentiary. In its daily update Tuesday, the state Department of Health confirmed 32 new Northumberland County cases at 507 since the pandemic and 13 deaths. An outbreak at Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation continues, with 57 cumulative residents testing positive, and five tests pending.

Union has 24 new cases at 262 since the pandemic and two deaths. USP Lewisburg did not confirm any new cases, remaining at 52 overall among inmates and two staff members – 18 of those are currently active among inmates.

Snyder has three new cases at 109 overall and two deaths, and Montour has two new cases at 104 overall and three deaths.

Statewide, 828 new cases have been confirmed, with the state total over 120,000 since the pandemic, of which 77% have recovered. 35 new deaths have also been confirmed, with the state death toll over 7,300. In 19-24 year-olds, approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 9 percent of cases so far in August have been reported in north central PA.

There are 1,255,313 patients who have tested negative to date. Approximately 8,693 of our total cases are amongst health care workers. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.