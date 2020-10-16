6 new Valley COVID-19 deaths, over 1,500 new statewide cases

HARRISBURG – Six new Valley COVID-19 deaths have been confirmed, along with 26 new Valley cases, and there are over 1,500 new statewide cases. In its daily update Friday, the state Department of Health confirmed four new Northumberland County deaths, all at long-term care facilities, at 96 overall – 85 of those at nursing homes. The county also has 15 new cases, now at 1,317 since the start of the pandemic.

Montour County has two new deaths, now at seven total. There are also seven new cases, five from nursing homes, with the county’s cumulative total at 261.

Snyder County has four new cases at 438 overall and 12 deaths. Union’s total case count is down from 637 overall to 634, and seven deaths. There are now 24 active inmate cases, and 12 active staff cases at the Allenwood Federal Penitentiary, and four active inmate cases at the Lewisburg pen.

At Valley universities, Susquehanna now has 10 total cases, three of them active. There are no changes to Bloomsburg or Bucknell’s numbers.

Statewide, 1,566 new cases have been confirmed, bringing the statewide total to over 179,000, of which 80% have recovered. 25 new deaths have also been confirmed, and the state death toll is over 8,400.

In Valley long-term care facilities:

Among 8 Northumberland County facilities – 393 total resident cases, 128 total staff cases and 85 deaths (an increase of four Friday); Mountain View Coal Township has 10 active cases -2 among residents, 5 among staff, with 263 total cases (updated Friday)

In a Snyder County facility – 82 total resident cases (increase of one Friday), 16 total staff cases and nine deaths

In a Montour County facility – 64 total resident cases (an increase of five Friday), 17 total staff cases and one death reported Wednesday; there’s also 81 active Grandview cases (updated Friday) – 17 employees, 82 residents (157 total)

Among six Union County facilities – 19 total resident cases nine total staff cases. (No changes Friday)

At Valley hospitals:

Geisinger Danville –a decrease of four patients…24 patients, four on ventilators

Geisinger Shamokin – 10 patients (no changes Friday)

Evangelical Community Hospital – six patients, one on a ventilator (no changes Friday)

In 19-24 year-olds in North Central Pennsylvania, there are approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 34 percent of cases so far in October.

Allegheny is reporting an increase of 141 cases, Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 136 cases and Westmoreland is reporting an increase of 108 cases.

There are 2,103,044 patients who have tested negative to date.

Approximately 11,559 of our total cases are among health care workers.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.