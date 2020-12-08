Here. For Good. Campaign: Milton Volunteer Sees Benefits

MILTON — A small business owner and community volunteer, 32-year old Chris Pinchak of Milton says he gives his time to the Salvation Army because he believes in their mission.

“Because it is a good mission. They take care of families, they do food drives. They take care of people who need it, not only physically but spiritually,” said Pinchak.

A member of the Advisory Board for the Salvation Army in Milton, Pinchak says he sees firsthand how the Here. For Good. campaign and other outreach by the organization is helping people.

“We live in a small community, together. We need to take care of each other.”

Pinchak has also given his time to ring the bell for the Salvation Army’s annual fundraising efforts.

“I take my kids with me when I ring the bell and everything else like that. It’s just nice to see people putting in, you know, as little as their change, all the way up to twenty and thirty dollars. Especially with what’s going on this year and hard times, it’s really nice to see that people are still in the spirit of giving and helping each other out.”

The 2020 Here. For Good. campaign is coordinated by the Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust.

The 2020 “Here. For Good.” campaign is a continuation of the Needy Family Fund that has raised more than $3.06 million since 1987 during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. The campaign is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. The 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation will also match the first $50,000 in donations.

This year’s goal is $115,000.