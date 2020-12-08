A Guard, Stabbed At Allenwood Federal Prison, Critical

MIDDLEBURG – There are reports a guard at one of the Allenwood Federal Prisons was stabbed Monday and is in critical condition today.

Reports say 51-year-old Dale Franquet was stabbed in the eye, underwent surgery, and is in critical condition, in intensive care, according to a nursing supervisor at Geisinger.

Many people, on social media and elsewhere, are offering prayers for Franquet, he is well known, is the coach at the Midd-West High School wrestling program.

There are reports two guards (CORRECTED) were stabbed, one was treated and released and the other, Franquet, is still in the hospital. More information may be out later on the stabbing of a Valley man at Allenwood.