Regional Foundation Becomes Community Giving Foundation

Central Susquehanna Community Foundation Announces a New Name and New Look

BERWICK — A well-known community foundation in the Valley is getting a name change. In a release, the Central Susquehanna Community Foundation announced it has formally changed its name to Community Giving Foundation. The foundation introduced a new logo and website as well.

President and CEO Holly Morrison says the changes come as a result of strategic planning with their board and were carefully designed to embody the Foundation’s philanthropic commitment to the region and represent all of their stakeholders.

The Community Giving Foundation manages nearly 300 charitable funds, including the Sunbury Area Community Foundation, and the Selinsgrove Area Community Foundation, and many other local funds.

Morrison says the new logo is adorned with a tree which represents strength and growth while the arch indicates umbrella support for the communities served. She says they are supporting nonprofit organizations across a five and a half county service area, with combined assets exceeding $61-million. For more information on the Foundation, go to csgiving.org.