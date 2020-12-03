Dr. Levine: No Plan To Vaccinate Children First for COVID-19

No plans to immunize children at school with the COVID-19 vaccine

HARRISBURG – As distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines approaches, there are no plans to make the vaccines required for anyone in Pennsylvania. Dr. Rachel Levine, Pennsylvania Secretary of Health, said that includes school children.

Dr. Levine said, “There really have not been adequate studies done to date with the vaccines on children under 18 years of age. Some of the companies are starting those trials now. So, we will wait and see what the science tells us in terms of the vaccine in young people. We expect it to be safe and effective, but we are going to have to prove that.”

Dr. Levine said once the vaccine is approved for children, they will not require school vaccinations. She said, “We do not plan at this time to immunize children through the schools. We would be working more through the health care system, including when the time comes where children are indicated to receive the vaccines, through their health care personnel, pediatricians and family physicians.”

Dr. Levine gave an update on the vaccines earlier this week and said the vaccines aren’t licensed for children now, but they will continue studying how it could benefit children, and come up with a plan at a later time.