Here. For Good: Salvation Army volunteer turns to campaign for help

By Eric Scicchitano

SUNBURY — Donna Dunkle counts among the volunteers with the Salvation Army and this year, she needs a little help, too.

Dunkle, 71, of Sunbury, helps with the Army’s weekly Wednesday community meals, cooking and serving. She helps fill Christmas boxes donated to people in need and reaches out to others to help them enroll for a donation.

“I really think it’s a good program to help other people who are less fortunate,” Dunkle said.

Dunkle has physical limitations. She uses a walker and electric wheelchair to get around. This year, she said her medical expenses increased a lot.

“I have more prescriptions. I have more dental bills. I don’t have as much money for food,” Dunkle said.

Dunkle registered for the Salvation Army’s Here. For Good. program in 2020. She’s simply seeking a Christmas meal and anticipates receiving a box herself this year with a ham and trimmings. She’ll have a holiday dinner and stretch the leftovers for two to three more meals, she said.

“I’ll probably share it with two neighbors,” Dunkle said. “Right now with COVID, you have to be careful.”

Dunkle encourages people to also volunteer at the Salvation Army and, for those in need of a helping hand, she said they should reach out. Help is needed year-round, not just at Christmas, she said.

“Anyone who can volunteer I think that’s a good thing to do. I just want to thank God for allowing me to be able to do what I can to help the Salvation Army out,” Dunkle said.

The 2020 “Here. For Good.” campaign is a continuation of the Needy Family Fund that has raised more than $3.06 million since 1987 during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. The campaign is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust.

This year’s goal is $115,000. Today’s total is $17,352, thanks to $150 from Michael and Ann Beckley, of Mifflinburg; $100 from Daniel and Mary Ann Gift, of Middleburg; $50 from Mr. and Mrs. James P. Digan, of Selinsgrove; $200 from Wentzel; $100 from Steve Jones; and $50 from Michael Latorre. There were also $1,412 in anonymous donations.

Donors can make checks payable to Here. For Good Campaign and mail or drop them off to any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors can also make any deposited donation or mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA, 17844, or donate online at www.hereforgoodcampaign.org.