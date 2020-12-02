211 October Report: Rent Assistance, Food Pantries Top Needs

WILKES-BARRE – Some Valley residents continue dialing 2-1-1 for help paying monthly rent and finding food resources. Those were the top indicators in the October 2020 report from the Family Association of Northeastern Pennsylvania 2-1-1- system, which covers the entire Valley.

Of 67 contacts made to 2-1-1from Northumberland County, 20 were for rent assistance, 16 were for food pantry requests and 14 for other housing needs

Of 29 contacts made from Snyder County, 11 for were rent assistance and eight for food pantries

Of 28 Union County contacts, 13 were for food pantries, nine for housing needs, eight for rent assistance and there were also six for job finding

Of 17 Montour County contacts, six were for rent assistance and five were for domestic violence hotlines

Across Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania overall, over 2,400 contacts were made in the month of October, with over 600 for rent assistance, over 300 for housing needs and over 300 for food pantries. 2-1-1 is an endeavor of state and local United Ways.