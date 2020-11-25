Two Snyder County Residents Charged with Corruption of Minors

Charges filed after drinking and vaping

MCCLURE— Charges have been filed after an October incident where police say two people furnished alcohol to minors. Middleburg Police charged two McClure residents with corruption of minors after they allegedly furnished alcohol and a vape device to children under the age of 15.

Officers say 32-year-old Timothy Mitch and 34-year-old Danita Norris were at home when the kids were drinking and using the vape device. Through their investigation, police determined Mitch bough the tobacco products for the kids and allowed the party to happen. They also obtained video evidence of the incident last month in Snyder County.