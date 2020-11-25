Here. For Good Campaign: Internet Search for Help Leads to HFH

By Chad Hershberger

MUNCY — A mother who lost her cash assistance due to the pandemic will get some help this holiday season thanks to an internet search. 18-year-old Angel Springer of Muncy is a mother of a nine-month-old with another baby on the way. She lives with her mother because she can’t afford a place of her own.

Springer’s mom told her about the “Here. For Good” campaign after finding out about it on the internet.

“It means a lot because I’ve been struggling with a lot of things lately,” Springer said.

Springer works as an office assistant at IPS in Milton, but she lost some of her financial help earlier this year because of the pandemic.

“It’s affected my income because I was doing cash assistance and then I got shut off of it because of the pandemic. They shut me off due to having to get a job in order to provide for my kid. I couldn’t afford diapers or anything,” she said.

The help from the “Here. For Good” fund will help her purchase diapers and learning toys, since her son will turn one-year-old shortly after Christmas. He is allergic to most diapers and Spring has only found two brands that work, the most expensive ones. Springer is unmarried and she’s working on her GED and has half of it completed.

The 2020 Here. For Good. campaign is a continuation of the Needy Family Fund that has raised more than $3.06 million since 1987 during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. The campaign is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. The 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation will also match the first $50,000 in donations.

This year’s goal is $115,000. Today’s total is $9,931, thanks to $25 from Richard Walter, of Selinsgrove; $100 from William and Marjory Shoemaker, of Northumberland; $50 Jimmy and Cheryl Snyder, of Millmont; $100 Racael McCardle, of Middleburg; $100 from Sidney and Martha Ocker, of Sunbury; $100 Trena and Michael Kerstetter, of Middleburg; $150 from Derrick and Elizabeth Blyler, of Lewisburg; $250 from Richard and Joanne DiFrancesco, of Middleburg; $200 from Chandis and Violet Klinger, of Middleburg; and $30 and Joe Mueller, of Lewisburg. There were $306 in anonymous donations.

Donors can make checks payable to Here. For Good Campaign and mail or drop them off to any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors can also make any deposited donation or mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA, 17844, or donate online at www.hereforgoodcampaign.org.