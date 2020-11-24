A COVID Outbreak is Centered at Allenwood Penitentiary

HARRISBURG – A jump in Union County COVID-19 numbers lately is at least partially attributed to an outbreak at one of the Allenwood federal prisons. According to the state Department of Health, the maximum security USP Allenwood has 44 more inmates with coronavirus today. They have total of 169 inmates and nine staff with the disease.

Union County has had higher numbers lately, including 104 new cases Sunday and Monday, and an increase of 43 today. Union County now has 1,378 people who have had COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The county has had 15 deaths.

There are 96 new cases in The Valley; Northumberland County has 29 new cases for a total of 2,308 and 120 deaths. Snyder County has 16 new cases for a total of 887 and 20 deaths, and Montour County has an increase of eight cases for a total of 421 with 15 deaths.

At Valley prisons, SCI Coal Township has four more inmates and four more staff with COVID-19, for a total of 26 inmates and 13 staff with the disease. USP Allenwood has 169 inmates and nine staff, and USP Lewisburg has zero inmates and four staff, with coronavirus.

At local hospitals, Geisinger Danville has five more COVID-19 patients; 79 patients, 12 on ventilators and 29 in the ICU. Geisinger Shamokin has three new patients; 14 patients admitted including five in the ICU. Evangelical Community Hospital is unchanged, 31 patients, three on ventilators and seven in the ICU.

Bloomsburg University has an additional student with the disease, reaching 379 students and five staff this semester. Bucknell University has two fewer active cases; they’ve had 73 staff and students with the virus this semester. Susquehanna University students are home for the semester.

Statewide, there were 6,669 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 321,070. There are 3,459 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. There were 81 new deaths reported for a total of 9,951 deaths attributed to COVID-19.