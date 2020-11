File photo

SUNBURY – A first reading of the 2021 proposed budget was presented at the Sunbury City Council meeting Monday night. Councilman Richard Reichner said the budget is balanced with no tax increase.

City officials say they will continue to work on the $4,626,294 budget in the weeks ahead before passage in December. The treasurer’s office also said a Tax Anticipation Note would not be required to pay city bills until tax revenue is received.