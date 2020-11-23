Valley School Summary: Who’s In, Who’s Out…The List

Valley schools moving to remote learning as COVID-19 cases rise

UNDATED – School Districts in the Valley are moving to virtual learning formats due to increasing cases of COVID-19.

Mount Carmel Area School District: Virtual Learning Tuesday, December 1 through Friday, December 4. The elementary school will also be virtual Monday, November 23 and Tuesday, November 24. The junior-senior high school will be open for in-person instruction those days.

Northumberland County Career and Technical Center: Virtual learning Tuesday, December 1 through Friday, December 4.

Line Moutain Area School District: Virtual Learning Tuesday, December 1 through Friday, December 4.

Shikellamy School District: Shikellamy Middle and High Schools are moving to virtual learning into the Thanksgiving holiday. The middle school will be closed this week and will reopen Tuesday, December 1. All elementary schools in the district remain open this week.