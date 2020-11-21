Near recording statewide COVID-19 numbers,146 in Valley

HARRISBURG – The state of Pennsylvania had a near record number of new COVID-19 cases statewide, and there were 146 new local cases reported.

Statewide, the Department of Health reports 6,778 additional positive cases of coronavirus are confirmed. That’s fewer than the record 7,100 reported Wednesday. The state total is now above 300,000. 302,564 people in Pennsylvania have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

The state Department of Health reported Saturday there are 3,162 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. They say they have reached levels seen in May when hospitalizations were at their highest. There are 112 new deaths reported statewide for a total of 9,801 deaths.

Locally, in the The Valley, there are 146 new cases of the virus; 70 new cases were reported in Northumberland County. Their totals so far are 2,188 cases and 120 deaths. There were 24 additional cases reported in Snyder County, bringing their total to 843 since the pandemic began. There have been 19 deaths in Snyder County.

In Union County, 24 new cases are reported. Their total now, 843 positive tests and 19 deaths. Montour County has one new death, bringing their total to 15. The county has five additional residents who have tested positive for the virus, for a total of 404.

At local colleges, Bucknell has two additional cases, for a total of 73 students and staff have had coronavirus. Susquehanna University closes out their on-campus semester with 65 students and staff who have, or had, COVID-19. Bloomsburg University reports two additional students have the virus, their total 378 this semester.

Hospitals are relatively unchanged. Geisinger Danville has 69 COVID-19 patients, 26 are in the adult ICU and one fewer, 12, are on ventilators. Geisinger Shamokin has one additional patient for a total of 16 in the hospital; six are in the adult ICU.

Evangelical Community Hospital is not listed in the DOH numbers. The hospital reported last week they had 27 COVID-19 patients, with two on ventilators.

At Valley state and federal prisons, SCI Coal Township has two additional inmates with the disease for a total of 22 inmates and nine staff with the disease. Lewisburg penitentiary is unchanged, and the Allenwood prisons have five additional inmates (76) and one additional staffer (nine).