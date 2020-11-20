Shikellamy High going virtual, more COVID-19 cases appear

SUNBURY – The Shikellamy School District is going online. The district announced Thursday night, because of four cases of COVID-19 in the high school; they’re going to switch to remote learning until, and including next Wednesday.

Dr. Jason Bendle, superintended at Shikellamy, told parents in a message, the state Department of Health advised the district to close the high school as of today, Friday. This means students will be studying remotely via ‘Goggle Classroom.’

The high school he says will reopen December 1. All other schools are staying open for now in the Shikellamy School district. You can read Dr. Bendle’s remarks at WKOK.com.