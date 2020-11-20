PennDOT says Route 11 could open next Tuesday

MONTOURSVILLE – Could be something to be thankful for next week; PennDOT says they estimate Route 11 between Danville and Northumberland will open next Tuesday. The department says a contractor, New Enterprise Stone and Lime, will be removing debris from the site through the weekend. The road, they say, is expected to reopen next Tuesday.

PennDOT estimates about 7,500 tons of rock blocked the highway last Monday morning; they say heavy rains contributed to the rockslide. A detour requiring about 50 minutes to traverse is posted.