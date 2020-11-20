State Police: Middleburg man hit by vehicle taken to Geisinger

WKOK Staff | November 20, 2020 |

MIDDLEBURG – State police say a Middleburg man sustained minor injuries when he was hit by a vehicle Thursday evening. Troopers say Joseph Adamic was walking his dog along Walnut Road in Franklin Township, Snyder County around 5:15pm.

State police say a motorist, who was using a cellphone at the time, failed to see Adamic and hit him from behind. Adamic was taken to Geisinger; no record of his treatment was available to the media this morning. Troopers say they cited Bronze Brubaker of Middleburg for violating the state’s vehicle code related to communication devices.

