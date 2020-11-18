A state record for COVID-19 cases, and 100+ new local cases

HARRISBURG – There is another record number of COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania, and for the first time the number cases in one day tops 6,000. The state Department of Health reported Wednesday, there were 6,339 additional positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 281,852.

Also statewide, there is a big jump in the number of deaths, 110 new deaths reported for a total of 9,465 deaths attributed to COVID-19 this year. It is rare the number of deaths reported in a single day tops 100.

Locally there are 103 new cases of coronavirus reported. Northumberland County leads the way with 58 new positive tests; they have a total of 2,057 people test positive since the pandemic began. The county has had 119 deaths.

Snyder County has 18 new cases for a total of 778 and 18 deaths. Union County has ten additional cases for a total of 1,041, and 13 deaths. Montour County has 14 new cases, for a total of 392, and 14 deaths. No local county had any additional deaths reported.

No change in the number of hospitalized patients locally. Geisinger Danville has 62 people admitted, 11 are on ventilators and 24 in the adult ICU. Geisinger Shamokin has 12 COVID-19 patents, and three in the ICU. Evangelical Community Hospital has 14 patients, 1 on a ventilator, and four in the adult. The state says these hospitals are not near capacity.

At Valley universities, Bloomsburg University has 376 students and five staff who have had COVID; that is unchanged from the day before. Susquehanna University has fewer students with the disease right now; 28 students with COVID, two new staffers have the virus and their total since the pandemic started is now 64.

Bucknell has fewer students and more staff with the disease; now only two active students, that is down from 19 students the day before. They now have ten active cases among staff, which is an increase of four people.

At prisons, there is a near doubling of the number of inmates with COVID-19 at USP Allenwood facilities. They now have 70 inmates and six staff with the disease. Other prisons have the unchanged numbers…USP Lewisburg has two active cases among staff, and SCI Coal Township has 14 inmates and four staff with active cases.