Here. For Good: Single mom asks for presents for three children

MILTON – Skierria Baker of Milton says lack of childcare has prevented her from working as much as she’d like to support her and her three children.

The 25-year old single mom says she was recommended for the Here. For Good campaign after getting behind on rent, “They asked what my kids would need and what they would like, and stuff like that. I can’t provide everything and it’s just me supporting the kids so, I get no help from their dad. I can’t get them everything they need.”

Skierria is a CNA at a local nursing home but she says the pandemic has made it hard to work more hours, “As much as I can but without having a set way of getting my children on and off the buses for school, or my older two are doing virtual, online. It’s very hard because I don’t have the extra cash to pay for a babysitter.”

Her five year old son is struggling a bit in school right now, but loves reading and coloring, “Nonetheless of his issues, he’s so bright. He is really good with his dinosaurs, he loves dinosaurs and the trucks and stuff, so he enjoys playing with that type of thing.”

Skierria says her three year old daughter enjoys playing dress-up, and her 14 month old daughter is in the exploring phase and is interested in everything right now.

The “2020 Here. For Good.” campaign is a continuation of the Needy Family Fund that has raised more than $3.06 million since 1987 during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. The campaign is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust.

