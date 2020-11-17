Governor lists the existing COVID-19 restrictions in Pennsylvania

Both Governor Tom Wolf, and PA Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine say they have no plans for additional restrictions at this time.
Gov. Wolf’s office came out with a summary of the existing measures taken, so this is an FYI, so you know what steps have taken:
• Child care may open, complying with guidance
• Congregate care restrictions in place
• Prison and hospital restrictions determined by individual facilities
• Schools subject to CDC and commonwealth guidance
• Telework must continue where feasible
• Businesses with in-person operations must follow updated business and building safety requirements
• Masks are required in businesses
• All in person businesses may operate at 75% occupancy, except where noted
• Self-certified restaurants may open at 50% capacity for indoor dining
• On-premises alcohol consumption prohibited unless part of a meal; cocktails-to-go and carryout beverages are allowed
• Serving alcohol for on-site consumption must end at 11 p.m, and all alcoholic beverages must be removed from patrons by midnight
• Personal care services (including hair salons and barbershops) open at 50% occupancy and by appointment only
• Indoor recreation and health and wellness facilities (such as gyms and spas) open at 50% occupancy with appointments strongly encouraged; fitness facilities are directed to prioritize outdoor fitness activities
• All entertainment (such as casinos, theaters, and shopping malls) open at 50% occupancy
• Construction activity may return to full capacity with continued implementation of protocol.
SOCIAL RESTRICTIONS
• Gathering limits determined using maximum occupancy calculator
• Masks are required in all public spaces.