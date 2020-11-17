Two fire calls overnight for Valley volunteers, one injury reported

UNDATED – There were two fire calls in The Valley Monday night and Tuesday morning:

Volunteers from Stonington Fire Company and other companies were called to the Winnick’s Junk Yard along Route 61 Monday night. Northumberland County Communications says crews were called at 9:22pm. Reports from the scene indicate a dozen cars were damaged or destroyed, and crews were hampered by several explosions. The county says they know of no injuries. Route 61 was blocked for a time but the highway is now open. That fire is said to be under investigation.