Two fire calls overnight for Valley volunteers, one injury reported

UNDATED – There were two fire calls in The Valley Monday night and Tuesday morning:
- Volunteers from Stonington Fire Company and other companies were called to the Winnick’s Junk Yard along Route 61 Monday night. Northumberland County Communications says crews were called at 9:22pm. Reports from the scene indicate a dozen cars were damaged or destroyed, and crews were hampered by several explosions. The county says they know of no injuries. Route 61 was blocked for a time but the highway is now open. That fire is said to be under investigation.
- In Mifflinburg Tuesday morning, a house fire was reported in the 900 block of Mountain View Road in the borough. Central Susquehanna Valley 9-1-1 tells us, the fire was reported about 2:30am. Volunteers from Mifflinburg, Middleburg, New Berlin, Penns Creek, West End, and crews from Lewisburg responded and were on the scene about two hours. The 9-1-1 Center said they did monitor one unidentified person being taken to the hospital from the scene.