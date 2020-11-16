Roads closed, power out, storm damage and major rockslide

Roads closed, power out, storm damage, and lane restrictions
NORTHUMBERLAND – A section of Route 11 is blocked between Northumberland and Danville after a large rockslide occurred near the Northumberland/Montour County line. Northumberland County Emergency Services tells us they got the first call around 2:15am. There were no injuries reported and PennDOT estimates the road will be closed for about a week.
Route 11 is officially closed between Ridge Road and Route 54 in Danville, PennDOT has posted a detour. Local traffic can still access the road. Several volunteer and first responders spent some time responding to that rock slide Monday morning in Point Township, Northumberland County.
Additionally today:
- Mile Post Road is closed in the Sunbury area because of trees and wires down.
- Route 45 in Hartley Township, Union County, has a lane restriction between Paddy Mountain Road and Sheesley Run Road due to downed trees and power lines.
- Route 192 in Hartley Township, Union County, has a lane closure for State Park Road due to downed trees and power lines.
- PPL is reporting about 575 power outages in The Valley.