Roads closed, power out, storm damage and major rockslide

NORTHUMBERLAND – A section of Route 11 is blocked between Northumberland and Danville after a large rockslide occurred near the Northumberland/Montour County line. Northumberland County Emergency Services tells us they got the first call around 2:15am. There were no injuries reported and PennDOT estimates the road will be closed for about a week.

Route 11 is officially closed between Ridge Road and Route 54 in Danville, PennDOT has posted a detour. Local traffic can still access the road. Several volunteer and first responders spent some time responding to that rock slide Monday morning in Point Township, Northumberland County.

