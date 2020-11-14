COVID-19 Update: Another record day for virus, locally and statewide

HARRISBURG – There is a new statewide record for COVID-19, and a new record for the number of local cases.

According to the state Department of Health Saturday, there were 5,551 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 259,938. Also, they say there were 50 new deaths reported statewide for a total of 9,274 deaths since the pandemic began.

In The Valley there are 109 new cases; Union County led the way with 44 new cases of coronavirus, they’ve had 966 people test positive for the disease since the pandemic began. They’ve had 12 deaths. Northumberland County has 32 new cases, for a total of 1,925 people testing positive, and there have been 117 deaths—that is an increase of one death in Northumberland County.

Snyder County has 27 new positive tests, for a total of 678 overall and 18 deaths. Montour County has 366 total cases, after an increase of six cases Saturday. They’ve had 13 deaths.

Geisinger Danville has the same number of patients with the virus; 48 admitted, 20 on ventilators and seven in the adult ICU. Geisinger Shamokin has one new patient with COVID-19, for a total of 10 people admitted, two on ventilators, and none in the ICU. Evangelical Community Hospital has two new patients; 17 patients admitted, three on ventilators, and noon in the adult ICU.

Colleges have some new students with the virus: Bloomsburg University has five additional students with the disease, for a total of 375 students and five staff who have had COVID. Susquehanna University has two new cases; 48 students with active cases, for a total of 62 students and staff who have had the disease since the pandemic began. No change at Bucknell, 33 active cases (20 students and 13 staff), and a total of 64 ever.

Regional prisons; One new inmate has COVID-19 at SCI Coal Township for a total of four inmates and five staff with active cases. Allenwood Federal Prisons have 38 inmates and one staffer with COVID. Lewisburg has the same; two active cases right now.