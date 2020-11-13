Here. For Good: Woman sells baked goods to supplement income

By Marcia Moore

LEWISBURG — Isabel Vasquez supplements her husband’s income by selling home-baked goods at the weekly Selinsgrove’s Farmers Market.

The mother of three children said she and her husband, Angel, struggled financially when they moved to the Valley from Florida last year. Their family received help from what is now the annual “Here. For Good” campaign that provides food and toys during the holidays.

“My husband wasn’t working. It helped me with diapers and wipes,” said Vasquez of her request for those essentials last year. “That was my gift for my kids.”

This year, her husband was off work from his department store job for one month due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Vasquez helped bring in some extra money to purchase necessities by baking and selling the food at the local market.

She is asking for educational toys to give her children this holiday.

“Whatever educational toys are in their age-range,” Vasquez said of her children aged 3, 2 and four months.

The 2020 “Here. For Good.” campaign is a continuation of the Needy Family Fund that has raised more than $3.06 million since 1987 during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. The campaign is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust.

This year’s goal is $115,000. Today’s total is $1,190.

Donors can make checks payable to Here. For Good Campaign and mail or drop them off to any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors can also make any deposited donation or mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA, 17844, or donate online at www.hereforgoodcampaign.org.