Country Cupboard: COVID carriers didn’t have contact with public

Country Cupboard COVID cases were behind-the-scenes workers: Restaurant reopens Saturday

LEWISBURG – The three employees at Country Cupboard who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week did not deal with clients or customers. That’s the word from the restaurant and hotel campus, through a spokesman.

The spokesman says all three employees are behind-the-scenes staff and are neither ‘client nor customer-facing employees.’ The three employees were last on the campus last Thursday and no other employees have experience symptoms.

The spokesman also says the restaurant and hotel will continue with its already intensive virus-protocols when it reopens Saturday. That includes mandatory masking for employees, various cleaning protocols and practicing social distancing as much as possible.

Earlier we told you Country Cupboard was closed Wednesday through Friday this week for the safety of staff and customers.