Congressman Meuser: Still many election questions to answer

Congressman Meuser says there are still many questions on the election

SUNBURY – Newly re-elected U.S. Congressman Dan Meuser (R-9th, Dallas, Pa.) says there are still many questions needing to be answered about the election process before a winner is declared.

On WKOK’s On The Mark Wednesday, Congressman Meuser says questions include why ballots were accepted after 8 p.m. on Election Day and, “Why did they change the fact that the signatures don’t need to match on mail-in ballots. I could write…Dan Meuser could put Abraham Lincoln in my signature, and according to the Secretary of State that ballot would be good. Why were our poll watchers denied access?”

Meuser also had this response to President-Elect Joe Biden’s comments on President Donald Trump’s ‘embarrassing’ refusal to concede, “The only thing embarrassing is the Joe Biden and team’s disregard for due process and law. If they want to build credibility, if they want to build unity, they should appreciate the fact that 50%…72 million Americans…want integrity in the voting process. That’s what these lawsuits are about.”

As far as working with a Democratic majority in the US House again, Cong. Meuser says he and the rest of the Republican party will have to stick with a similar approach as last term, “We’re going to continue to work as bi-partisan as we can. It’s the only way to get legislation passed. Hopefully Nancy Pelosi won’t be as severely partisan as she’s been.”

Hear more of Meuser’s comments from Wednesday’s On The Mark on the WKOK Podcast page.