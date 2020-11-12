State funds for economic development in Coal Township

Money coming to help a local catering company

COAL TOWNSHIP— Governor Tom Wolf announced recently four new low-interest loans and one will help a Northumberland County. The Springfield Banquet Hall in Coal Township will receive a $75,000, 15-year loan after being approved by the SEDA Council of Governments. They will purchase land and build a parking lot at their location.

The company offers a banquet hall and catering for special events. The new off-street parking will provide more safety and better business growth opportunities. The total cost of the project is nearly $154,000 and the company will keep two full-time employees because of this project.