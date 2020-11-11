AP: Slow slog through provisional ballots continues in PA

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — From the Associated Press…Pennsylvania counties ground through ballot counting Tuesday, a week after voting concluded in a high-turnout battleground election that tested a new vote-by-mail law, as President Donald Trump sought to reverse a winning margin for former Vice President Joe Biden. Preliminary counts due at the close of business Tuesday from counties to the state elections bureau were watched for how they might affect the presidential race numbers. Recount requests in precincts may follow.

Over 100,000 ballots, however, did not make it into those counts. Some counties were still slogging through record numbers of time-consuming provisional ballots Tuesday — many of them cast by voters who ordered a mail-in ballot but never received it, preferred to vote in person on Election Day or were worried that it would not be counted even after they’d mailed it.

Other counties had yet to count military and overseas ballots, which were still arriving up until Tuesday’s deadline, as well as ballots that arrived by mail after Nov. 3 — Election Day — but before the court-ordered deadline of 5 p.m. last Friday. York, Bucks and Chester counties were unable to finish sorting out a combined figure of more than 16,000 provisional, county officials said. (Courtesy Associated Press)