Charges in an assult in Kelly Township, Union County

LEWISBURG– An incident involving a handgun leads to charges for a Lewisburg man. State Police at Milton charged 45-year-old Chad Dunkle with assault. They say he pulled out a handgun, chambered a round, and put the gun in the face of 21-year-old Zechariah Beachel of Montgomery.

The incident happened in Kelly Township, Union Township, last week (Nov. 4). Police arrested Dunkle and he was arraigned with $10,000 bail.