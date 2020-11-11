Here. For Good: Grandparent says fund  is ‘enormous help’

Single grandparent has raves about Here. For Good

MILTON – A single grandmother is singing the praises of the fund that is now known as ‘Here. For Good.’ Heather Stoltz, 47, Milton, has been raising her five-year-old granddaughter, “Ever since I’ve been raising my little one here, they (Here. For Good.) have been enormous help. This is a wonderful program. I get disability and I’m on a fixed income, and it can be very difficult some days, you know?”

Stoltz, who’s originally from California and moved to Milton in 2004, says she first heard about the former ‘Needy Family Fund,’ while at a food pantry. She says her granddaughter is very happy with anything she gets for Christmas.

“She’s happy with anything. She loves Disney princesses….she’s a kid…she loves everything…she’s a happy kid,” she said.

The 2020 “Here. For Good” campaign is a continuation of the Needy Family Fund which has raised more than $3.06 million since 1987. The funds are donated by the community during the holidays with the goal of assisting the Valley’s families.

The campaign is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. This year’s goal is $115,000.

Donors can make checks payable to Here. For Good Campaign and mail or drop them off to any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors can also make any deposited donation or mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, Pa., 17844, or donate online at www.hereforgoodcampaign.org.