Here. For Good: Mom of three unemployed, can’t find work

LEWISBURG — During even the best of times, it’s hard to find family-supporting work if you are unemployed, while at the same time caring for three young children.

Amanda Verducci, 28, of Lewisburg is doing her best, but has found it particularly difficult during a pandemic.

“It’s hard, you know? I’m pretty much open for anything,” she said recently over the phone, while her kids could be heard playing in the background.

She had lost “campground work,” she said, but had seasonal job prospects that she thought she could go to.

Her children are ages 12, 5 (in a few days), and 3.

Verducci is already starting to think about the holiday season and what gifts she would like to get for her children — although she couldn’t offhand think of specifics.

“Any gift would be appreciated,” she sighed. Her youngest child was falling asleep next to her, which had her attention.

Verducci’s oldest children like bike riding, she said. “And they like to swim.”

The 2020 “Here. For Good” campaign is a continuation of the Needy Family Fund that has raised more than $3.06 million since 1987 during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. The campaign is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust.

This year’s goal is $115,000.

Donors can make checks payable to Here. For Good Campaign and mail or drop them off to any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors can also make any deposited donation or mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, Pa., 17844, or donate online at www.hereforgoodcampaign.org.