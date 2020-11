MILTON – State troopers from the Milton barracks say a New Columbia man was flown to the hospital after an accident Sunday afternoon in Union County.

Milton state police said that 60-year-old Harry Hackenberg was travelling east on Pleasant View Road in White Deer Township around 4:30p.m. when he hit an embankment and the vehicle to rolled over. Hackenberg was extricated from the vehicle and flown to Geisinger where he is listed in critical condition. (Deanna force)