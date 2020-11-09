United in Recovery to hold Narcan distribution this Thursday

Helping with substance abuse recovery at an event in Union County

LEWISBURG— Help is available for those who are recovering from substance abuse in the Valley. Five community partners: United in Recovery, Evangelical Community Hospital, Gaudenzia, the CMSU, and the Union County Probation Department are coming together to help address the need. Narcan will be distributed outside on Thursday, November 12, from 3:00- 6:00 p.m.

The distribution will take place at the Union County Resource Center at 480 Hafer Road in Lewisburg. The opioid reversal drug is made possible through a grant obtained by the hospital. The state’s department of health estimates that about 13 Pennsylvanians die each day from accidental overdose.