A new statewide COVID-19 record, over 4,000 cases reported

HARRISBURG – The state is out with new coronavirus numbers and they are reporting over 4,000 new positive test results—that’s a new record. Statewide, the Pennsylvania Department of Health Saturday said there were 4,035 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 227,985 since the pandemic began. This is the highest daily increase of cases.

The department says the number of tests administered within the last 7 days is 310,410 with 18,433 positive cases. There were 50,471 test results reported to the department: this is a record high number of PCR test results reported to the department. There are 9,015 deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 40 new deaths reported.

Locally, there are 52 new cases of the disease. 15 each in Northumberland and Union counties bring their totals to 1,719 and 785 cases respectively, since the pandemic began. Montour County has nine new cases and one new death; they’ve had 333 cases and 12 deaths. Snyder County has 13 new cases; their total is now 562 with 18 deaths.

The Secretary of the state Department of State Dr. Rachel Levine is planning a Monday morning news conference to discuss the recent increase in statewide cases and hospitalizations. WKOK will broadcast that news conference live at 11:30am Monday.

Elsewhere in The Valley, the state is reporting hospitalizations are unchanged. Geisinger Danville has 20 patients with COVID, seven of whom are on ventilators. Shamokin has five patents, and Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg has seven patients.

LISTEN: Dr. Jaewon Ryu address the media Friday about the local increases in COVID-19 numbers. We’ll air his remarks Monday on WKOK Sunrise, and you can hear his entire statement HERE.

At local prisons, SCI Coal Township now has 18 active inmate cases, which is a reduction by 100 from earlier this week. USP Allenwood has one new inmate cases, for a total of eight active inmate cases, and one active staff case of COVID-19. No changes at Lewisburg penitentiary, they have two staff members with coronavirus right now.

At colleges locally, Bucknell has one more student case, for a total of 34 student and staff cases since the fall semester began. Bloomsburg University has two new student cases, and one new staff case, for a total of 367 student and staff since the pandemic started. No change at Susquehanna University; 14 student cases since the semester began.