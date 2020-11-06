So what about those polls? Analyzing the presidential polls

LEWISBURG– Most polls prior to this week showed former Vice President Joe Biden leading comfortably nationally and in battleground states. But, the election turned out a lot closer than most of the polls revealed. Bucknell University Political Science Professor Chris Ellis says he saw three major areas of polling error.

First, President Trump’s strength among non-white voters was underestimated. Second, election turnout was difficult to model this year. And third, the pollsters tended to underestimate the number of Republicans who would vote for Trump, even if they disagreed with his character.

Most analysts feel the polls were even more inaccurate this year than they were in 2016, when pollsters also had major errors.