Lewisburg Downtown Partnership receives award for Main Street program

Lewisburg Downtown Partnership receives award

Recogntion on Main Street

LEWISBURG— A Union County Main Street program has received some recognition again. The Lewisburg Downtown Partnership received the 2020 National Accreditation with Main Street America for the fourth straight year. Twenty-two downtowns in the state were awarded this recognition this year. Since the early 1980s, Pennsylvania’s Main Street program participants have provided support for local businesses. Accredited Main Street programs are evaluated annual to determine their commitment to meet the principles of the program.