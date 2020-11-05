Fire hits home in East Buffalo Township Wednesday night

LEWISBURG – Fire hit and damaged a home in the Lewisburg area Wednesday night. There were no injuries. William Cameron Engine Company Fire Chief Jamie Blount tells us the fire started in a garage, and spread to a home on Field of Dreams Lane in East Buffalo Township, Union County. The fire call was at about 10:30pm, responding crews found a garage fully involved and fire extending into the home.

Crews quickly put out the fire and said a large propane tank hamper their efforts. They saved three cats in the home. No injuries were reported. In addition to the career fire fighters from William Cameron, Blount thanked volunteers.

He said, “Union Township Fire Department (Winfield), New Berlin Fire Department, White Deer Township Fire Department, the Mifflinburg Hose Company, as well as the Shamokin Dam Fire department for their assistance. In addition, we would like to thank the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department for their quick response and assistance.”

The name of the homeowner was not disclosed.