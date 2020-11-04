Senator Gordner grateful to voters, and hopes to stay in leadership

BERWICK – It’s been a different kind of election year for State Senator John Gordner (R-27th, Berwick) of Berwick. The 27th District incumbent said the pandemic was a big challenge, and so was the need to campaign for reelection again.

Gordner said he’s grateful for the support of the electorate, “Yeah, I appreciate it, I haven’t had a race since 2004, so it’s been a different experience…I certainly appreciate the continued support I’m getting.”

He said he and The Valley’s fellow Republican US Congressmen, and GOP state house members all hope to continue working with the President and in Harrisburg for good government. Gordner told us big issues for the rest of this year, and 2021; balancing the state budget with COVID impacted revenues, and then there is the pandemic.

“Statewide, the COVID numbers have really gone up over the last seven to ten days, luckily, not in our area, but statewide, record after record numbers and hospitalizations are up, so frankly we’re all expecting, maybe by next Monday Governor Wolf and Secretary Levine may be taking action,” he said.

Gordner is the state Senate Majority Whip and he says he hopes to remain in leadership and if so, that will be beneficial to our area.